Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.