Hamster (HAM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $47.63 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.46 or 0.08362374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00078598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.43 or 1.00215435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.