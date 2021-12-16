Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 21,898 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 170,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 103,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 254,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,959,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.84.

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.30 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

