Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,290 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Invesco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Invesco by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

IVZ opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

