Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Gentex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

