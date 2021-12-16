Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

