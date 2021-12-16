Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $211.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.97 and its 200 day moving average is $193.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

