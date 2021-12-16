Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.70. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 171,114 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.