Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HARP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 67,719 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 630,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 197,271 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

