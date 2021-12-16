Harrington Investments INC Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,522 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

