Harrington Investments INC Sells 1,787 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $205.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.76 and its 200 day moving average is $200.62. The company has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

