Hathor Tops One Day Volume of $15.62 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. Hathor has a total market cap of $304.08 million and $15.62 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.58 or 0.08395016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,535.10 or 1.00096993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00052630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 898,871,232 coins and its circulating supply is 222,926,232 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

