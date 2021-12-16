HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 168.08% from the company’s previous close.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $920.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $127.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.