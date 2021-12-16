Head to Head Analysis: agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares agilon health and Quipt Home Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 7.61 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.56 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Quipt Home Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for agilon health and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 8 0 3.00

agilon health currently has a consensus price target of $38.18, indicating a potential upside of 62.20%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus price target of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 80.33%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than agilon health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24% Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39%

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats agilon health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

