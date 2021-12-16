Head-To-Head Comparison: Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) vs. G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Allbirds and G-III Apparel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 3 9 0 2.75 G-III Apparel Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Allbirds currently has a consensus price target of $24.91, indicating a potential upside of 69.10%. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus price target of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 31.84%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than G-III Apparel Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group 6.56% 12.91% 7.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allbirds and G-III Apparel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group $2.06 billion 0.63 $23.55 million $3.38 7.94

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Allbirds on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment includes sales of products under the company’s owned, licensed, and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin business. The Retail segment consists primarily of direct sales to consumers through company-operated stores, DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H Bass, Andrew Marc, and Wilsons Leather. The company was founded by Aron Goldfarb in 1956 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

