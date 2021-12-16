Head-To-Head Survey: Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) versus Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Standard Chartered 1 3 3 0 2.29

Southern First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $57.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.52%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 38.33% 17.58% 1.65% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Standard Chartered’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $122.17 million 3.86 $18.33 million $5.45 10.94 Standard Chartered $20.90 billion 0.84 $724.00 million N/A N/A

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Standard Chartered on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services. The Mortgage Banking segment gives mortgage loan origination services for loans that will be sold in the secondary market to investors. The Corporate segment involves in the compensation and benefits for certain member of management and interest in parent company debt. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.