Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,537 shares of company stock worth $5,037,806. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 235,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,199 shares during the period.

HCAT opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

