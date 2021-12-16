Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.85

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.85 and traded as low as $90.10. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $90.10, with a volume of 1,884 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $182.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $2.508 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

