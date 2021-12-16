Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) & Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne -26.76% -9.12% -5.92% Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

90.0% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Helmerich & Payne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Helmerich & Payne and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 4 8 6 0 2.11 Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus target price of $29.08, suggesting a potential upside of 23.13%. Baytex Energy has a consensus target price of $4.49, suggesting a potential upside of 56.95%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Helmerich & Payne.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $1.22 billion 2.09 -$326.15 million ($3.05) -7.74 Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.22 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.59

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than Baytex Energy. Helmerich & Payne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Helmerich & Payne on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

