Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post $72.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.17 million to $76.91 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $75.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $280.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $313.79 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 403,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 244,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 173,842 shares during the period. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. 23,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

