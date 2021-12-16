Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of AerCap worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in AerCap by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 21.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in AerCap by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AerCap by 172.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

NYSE:AER opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

