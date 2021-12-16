Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

