Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $5.90 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

