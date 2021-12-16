Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases New Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,311 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.64.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $181.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.23 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

