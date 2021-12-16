Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

