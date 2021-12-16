HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.46.

HEXO stock opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. HEXO has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

