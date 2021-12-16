High Note Wealth LLC Boosts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,713 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 1.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 27.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 14.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 52.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in eBay by 29.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 78,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,047 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,630. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

