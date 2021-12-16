High Note Wealth LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.34. 79,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,360,553 shares of company stock worth $891,513,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

