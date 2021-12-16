High Note Wealth LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,136. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

