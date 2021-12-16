Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.82

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 12772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLMN. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.