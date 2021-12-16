Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of State Street by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in State Street by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

State Street stock opened at $91.86 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

