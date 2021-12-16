Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,500 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

