Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Trading Up 4%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 10,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 596,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,276,000 after buying an additional 120,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after buying an additional 737,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after buying an additional 411,667 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,752,000 after buying an additional 29,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,418,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

