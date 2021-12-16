Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $186,656,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18,688.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,320,000 after acquiring an additional 654,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $140.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.15 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.