HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $19.50 on Monday. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $267.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.83.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. HireQuest had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 56.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HireQuest by 5.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in HireQuest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HireQuest by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

