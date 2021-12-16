HOQU Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. HOQU has a market cap of $345,812.78 and approximately $1.51 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00206755 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.