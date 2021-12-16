Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Shares Down 1.7%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$35.70 and last traded at C$36.05. Approximately 10,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 3,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.69.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:HLIT)

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused

exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.