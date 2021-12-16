HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 500 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.00) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 390 ($5.15) to GBX 480 ($6.34) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.21) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 487.75 ($6.45).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 437.90 ($5.79) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 425.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 416.04. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($221,691.58).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

