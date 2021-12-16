HSBC Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $4,960.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5,450.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,486.33.

OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

