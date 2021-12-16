Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $61.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTHT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

