HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for about 2.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $260,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $703.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $785.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $677.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.51 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.50.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.