Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,793 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.65 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.