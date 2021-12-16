Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €63.00 ($70.79) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

