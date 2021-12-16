HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.84

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $92.27 million and $25.90 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00206580 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

