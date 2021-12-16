Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $125,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $407.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

