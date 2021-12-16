Huntington National Bank Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $409.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.44. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $252.02 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

