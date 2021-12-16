Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,801 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 98,606 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.93 and its 200 day moving average is $195.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,743,860. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.