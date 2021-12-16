Huntington National Bank Sells 14,019 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 64,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in TJX Companies by 41.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

