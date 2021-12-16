Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $170,850,000 after acquiring an additional 113,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

NSC stock opened at $287.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

