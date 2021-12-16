Hush (HUSH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $192.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Hush has a total market cap of $628,913.86 and approximately $192.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

